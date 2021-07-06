Stanley Law Offices Offering Free ‘Construction Workers’ Webinar

Construction is at its peak during the summer months on roadways and throughout the community, making it an important conversation for all. Joe Stanley of Stanley Law Offices says that everyone should understand worker safety whether you’re on the road or working on it.

Construction accidents are complex with so many moving parts and that’s why Stanley Law is hosting a free online webinar.

“We want you to know that we not only understand the complexities of labor laws, but that we have a dedicated team to help with workers’ compensation,” he says.

The free webinar is happening Wednesday, July 7th at 12pm on the Stanley Law Office Facebook page. To learn more visit CuzJoeKnows.



