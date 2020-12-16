Stanley Law Offices Offering Free Mental Health Seminar On Facebook

Fear and anxiety have played a major role in our lives for much of 2020. From COVID-19 to stay-at-home orders, unemployment and even food insecurity, we can all agree that the last year has been challenging on us all.

The Stanley Law Offices are working to help anyone who’s suffering wants to help. On December 16th, they’re offering a free mental health webinar on Facebook. The webinar kicks off at 3pm live on Facebook and features experts within the field to help others cope and manage stress and anxiety.

The event is free to attend and you can sign up via Event Bright and on the Stanley Law Offices Facebook Page. To learn more visit them at Facebook.com/CuzJoeKnows. And if you can’t make the live event, look out for it on their page to watch anytime.

To learn more about how Joe can help you visit StanleyLawOffices.com.