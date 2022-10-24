(WSYR-TV) — Joe Stanley, owner of Stanley Law, and Shannon Doan, social security and disability attorney, join Tim Fox to talk about a free legal Facebook live event featuring themselves and local attorney Arthur Bigsby, who is a workers compensation attorney on the team at Stanley Law.

On this live, viewers can expect to learn about workers’ compensation, how to file a claim, the differences between “SSD” and “SSDI” and learn about the social security disability application process. Viewers can also ask legal questions to the attorneys and get the answers they need.

The event will take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 25th with the team at Stanley Law. To learn more, visit StanleyLawOffices.com or Instagram at @CuzJoeKnows.