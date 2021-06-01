Start a Family Book Club This Summer

Keep kids reading all summer with a family book club.   

Central Library Manager at Onondaga Public Library René Battelle tells us starting one shouldn’t be stressful.  When beginning a book club, you decide how to structure it. Battelle mentions that even if you aren’t reading the same book as your children you can continue to engage them in discussion and create conversation.

Some of René’s suggestions include: 

  • Look Both Ways by Jason Reynolds  
  • The Light in Hidden Places by Sharon Cameron  
  • American Street by Ibi Zoboi  
  • Bestiary by K-Ming Chang  

Other picks by René include:  

Historical Fiction/Costume Dramas/TV Tie-ins  

  • Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel  
  • The Sixth Wife by Jean Plaidy  
  • Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell  
  • Bridgerton series by Julia Quinn  

New Thrillers from Old Favorites  

  • No Way Out by Fern Michaels  
  • Ocean Prey by John Sandford  
  • Spin by Patricia Cornwell  
  • Black Ice by Brad Thor  
  • Billy Summers by Stephen King  

You can find more information online at OnLib.org   

