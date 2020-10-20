Start Your Holiday Shopping Early At Witty Wicks

Witty Wicks is encouraging local shoppers to start their holiday shopping early, and giving them incentives to do so.

The store at Township 5 in Camillus is offering deals throughout the month of November, including:

  • Treat Your Tuesdays (special sales on candles and locally made items)
  • Wellness Wednesdays (deals on body products like soaps, lotions and face masks)

“We’re basically taking what we normally would do for our Black Friday specials and Small Business Saturday specials and we’re moving them during the week when we usually have less traffic” says owner Aubry Panek.

Witty Wicks is open Monday-Friday from 10am to 7pm, Saturdays from 10am to 5pm, and Sundays from 11am to 5pm.

They also offer online shopping for those that prefer that option, and curbside pickup for those that don’t want to enter the store.

Click here to visit the Witty Wicks website.

