(WSYR-TV) — The new year is a fresh start, but it can also be an overwhelming time. If you’re ready to “ditch the overwhelm,” then author and public speaker Katia Stern is here to help.

Katia shares the following tips to ease into the new year:

Ditch the “Good Girl”

There are often societal expectations for women to be selfless, nice, and to prioritize everyone else over themselves and this can cause guilt and shame leading to self-sacrifice and resentment. Identify your desires and gift yourself them like you would someone you love.

Ditch the Tough Stuff

Life is supposed to be fun and yet so many make choices that are more difficult. Make a list of activities or experiences that genuinely bring you joy, whether big or small. Add at least one of these pleasures into your routine each week.

Ditch Overthinking

Constant mental chatter is a breeding ground for stress ad overwhelm. When making decisions, tune in to how your body feels over what your mind is telling you. Understanding feelings aids in making aligned decisions and reducing mental clutter. (I can demonstrate a practice on how to do this)

Ditch the "Good Girl"

This has become a slogan for so many self help gurus and it implies inadequacy in the present moment. Release the pressure of constant transformation and accept that you’re already at your best. This mindset liberates mental space for more aligned choices.

