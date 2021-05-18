Stay-At-Home Dad’s Hilarious Press Conference Video Goes Viral

Two California dads, Evan Kyle Berger and Kevin Laferriere are the creators of ‘The Dumb Dad Podcast’ and over the last few weeks, the stay-at-home dads have gone viral for their creativity and relatable content.

Their funny videos make light of parenting on their TikTok and Instagram accounts, and based on the countless views and hits, it’s fair to say that many parents share in the sentiment.

The pair began working together in 2013 as comedy partners and kicked off their ‘Dumb Dad Podcast’ after their wives sparked the idea. Their viral parent press conference came from an idea that they say, they both can relate to. Initially, it just felt like another idea. Today it’s been viewed over 3 million times.

Ultimately, both Evan and Kevin say they hope to normalize stay-at-home parenting for dads. “Dads do it too and it’s just as messy and we hope that dads and moms can connect with that and what we do.”

To learn more about Kevin and Evan, follow along with their parenting adventures here. You can also download their “Dumb Dad Podcast” online anytime.