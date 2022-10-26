(WSYR-TV) — Some people can’t get enough of Halloween, and you can include Stay Fresh Design’s Tommy Lincoln in that category.

For the fourth year in a row, his “Stay Fresh” design on the near West side of Syracuse is counting down the 31 days of Halloween.

The creative team at Stay Fresh unleashes their 31 Days of Halloween each year, tying in their family, friends and clients into each shoot.

Past shoots have included local business owners like Paul Valenti of Glazed & Confused, Drew Shoup of the Print Hub, Marianne & Eddie Brennan of Beak & Skiff and Eileen Hollis of Hollis Funeral Home.

There are three upcoming shows in the Stay Fresh Gallery:

• Nov. 4th 6-10pm Stay Fresh Presents: The Art of Charlie Sam

• Nov. 18th 6-10pm Stay Fresh Presents: The Photography of Jessica Montgomery

• Dec 3rd 6-10pm Stay Fresh Presents: The Secret Santa Show

To learn more, visit StayFresh.Design.