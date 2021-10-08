Stay Safe on The Roads: October Is Pedestrian Safety Month

October is Pedestrian Safety Month, and the National Road Safety Foundation is reminding everyone to stay safe on the roads.

With pedestrian-related injuries on the rise, Director of Operations for the National Road Safety Foundation Michelle Anderson says, “this has always been an issue on our roads because we tend to as pedestrians do not walk in the crosswalks or where we’re supposed to walk.”

The non-profit has dedicated itself to reducing crashes, deaths, and injuries on highways to promote safer driving. Anderson says the organization is working alongside students and social media to promote its message.

For more information, you can visit, NRSF.org.