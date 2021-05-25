Stay Safe On The Water During National Boater Safety Week

It’s National Safe Boating Week and Dave White of the New York Sea Grant says there are important laws and safety tips to keep in mind when you’re on the water this summer.

From wearing a life jacket, to keeping up to date on the latest boater safety information, Dave says it’s critical to always be aware of what the rules are. This year, a new federal boating law requires the use of an engine cut-off switch, also known as ECOS. The new law prevents runaway boat incidents and is critical for anyone who has one on their boat, he adds.

Dave also advises everyone to plan ahead and always be prepared for the unpredictable to happen.

The New York Sea Grant is a cooperative program of Cornell University and the State University of New York. It’s also one of 34 university-based programs under the national oceanic and atmosheric administration national sea grant college program. To learn more about boater safety today and everyday visit NYSeaGrant.org.