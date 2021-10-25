Staying Healthy During Flu Season With The Organic Earthling

With flu season approaching, it’s more important than ever to prepare your immune system. Owner of The Organic Earthling, Lindsey Gaffney, says there are a few crucial ways to stay healthy this season.

Lindsey suggests lowering grain sugar intake, which she says wreaks havoc on our system. She recommends substituting grain sugars with simple sugars such as honey, agave, maple syrup, or date syrup in some of your favorite recipes.

Lindsey says that gut health and the health of your detox organs are also vital to your overall health. A combination of the elimination of toxins from your diet as well as the addition of herbs that support the body’s systems can make a big difference.

If you would like to learn more about how Lindsey can help you, The Organic Earthling is located at 43 W Bridge St. in Oswego. You can also connect with them online at TheOrganicEarthling.com.