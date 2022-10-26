(WSYR-TV) — On Halloween, some people like chocolates. Others like hard candies. There’s one thing we all like, and that’s for trick-or-treating to be safe.

Julie Panna, executive director for the Onondaga County Medical Society, shares some good advice on keeping your family safe.

With the excitement of Halloween creeping up on us, kids are on the hunt for candy. Unfortunately, there has been an increase in children ingesting things that look like candy but are actually harmful substances.

Julie mentions that it is easy to mistake substances like gummies infused with THC or melatonin that are marketed with an appearance of some of our favorite candies. She stresses that with the legalization of THC-infused products, parents must keep an eye on their kids this Halloween to make sure they aren’t eating anything they shouldn’t be.

It’s also important to educate parents and kids about rainbow fentanyl pills that have been in the news over the last few weeks. Any candy that looks strange, opened, or tampered with should be thrown away.

For more health and safety information, visit onmeddocs.org.