STEAM Explorers Program Helps Students Learn and Explore at The MOST

Syracuse’s Museum of Science And Technology is giving remote learners a chance to explore the museum and learn too.

The STEAM Explorers program originally started due to COVID-19 and because of its popularity, museum staff have decided to start another session in January. The recurring academic day program will give students in grades kindergarten through 6th grade, the opportunity to learn remotely and work on STEAM projects, games and activities at The MOST.

The program will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. one weekday per week for 25 weeks beginning January 4th. To learn more and to register visit most.org/learn.