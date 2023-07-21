(WSYR-TV) — By educating young people on climate change, sustainability, and projecting mother earth, we can work toward building a better future.

That’s what the 2023 STEAM Leadership Conference is all about. Dr. Drozd, executive director and chairman, plus guest speaker Dr. Hazen, joined the show to talk about the conference and what can be expected.

The week-long all inclusive, overnight Leadership Conference for students grades 9 through 12.

The 2023 STEAM Leadership Conference will focus on the theme of adapting to climate change and sustainability as it applies to protecting the planet, its oceans, and the global population.

STEAM Scholars will work closely with educators and industry professionals to identify relevant topics and develop new strategies and solutions with an entrepreneurial mindset. This is to further cultivate leadership skills to tackle the challenges of the future.

Dr. Robert Hazen is Senior Staff Scientist at the Carnegie Institution’s Geophysical Laboratory and Clarence Robinson Professor of Earth Sciences at George Mason University.

Dr. Hazen will speak Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. at the Rome Free Academy. Get tickets and more information at projectfibonacci.org or eventbrite.com.