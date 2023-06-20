(WSYR-TV) — The Project-Fibonacci Foundation has become a leader in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) education in New York State. They’re putting the finishing touches on this year’s STEAM leadership conference for high school aged students.

Bob Bojanek, the conference co-chair joined Bridge Street in the studio to talk about this upcoming event and the national need for diverse STEAM leadership.

This year’s conference topic is “Climate Change: Sustaining our planet, its oceans and the global population,” and registration closes June 21st at midnight. Keynotes will happen at Griffiss Technology Park in Rome by Dr. Robert Hazen, Executive Director of the Deep Carbon Observatory, and Good Morning America Meteorologist Ginger Zee.

Students from over 20 school districts will attend this year’s conference, and corporate sponsors provide a $1,500 scholarship for every student attending.

The speaker series is free and open to the public. Tickets can be reserved at eventbrite.com. Learn more at projectfibonacci.org.