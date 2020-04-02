STEM Activities For Children With All Abilities From The M.O.S.T.

Spend time at the M.O.S.T. (Milton J Rubenstein Museum of Science & Technology) during the COVID-19 quarantine virtually. Online users will find easy at home STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) activities, a student science hotline, MAKE contests, sensory science ideas and more. All programming is free but if you would like to make a donation to the non profit you can do so by visiting their GoFundMe page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/support-the-most.

For more information on the M.O.S.T. visit https://www.most.org.