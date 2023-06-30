(WSYR-TV) — Coming up this Saturday, the Sterling Renaissance Festival opens for their 47th season. They want you to prepare to be dazzled, astounded and side-splittingly tickled by what they have to offer. Creative director Gary Izzo joined Bridge Street to tell us all about it.

The 2023 Festival year will be seven weekends only (Saturdays and Sundays) from July 1 through August 13.

Below is the schedule:

· Family Appreciation Weekend July 1 – 2. (Tickets for this weekend are only available at the ticket counter on your visit – not online*)

· Romance Weekend July 8 – 9.

· Following with Ale Fest Weekend July 15 – 16.

· Pirate Invasion Weekend July 22 – 23.

· Highland Fling Weekend July 29 – 30.

· Fantasy, Fairies and The Future Weekend August 5 – 6.

The festival is weekends only, rain or shine.

Those interested in attending are encourage to purchase all tickets in advance online to avoid lengthy wait times at the ticket counters.

The festival is for all ages and families. There are new acts and new merchants, along with well-loved favorites!

Learn more and purchase tickets at sterlingfestival.com. You can also find them on Facebook.