Sterling Renaissance Festival Celebrates 45 Years

The 45th annual Renaissance Festival is “Alive and Unleashed.”

Creative Director Gary Izzo says the theme this year is indicative of how many are feeling amid COVID-19 and following a virtual year.

Visitors can step back in time for an adventure like no other. From jubilant citizens, dazzling acts and side splitting shows, the Sterling Renaissance Festival promises a day of great family fun in Upstate New York.

This year, the festival will host new and returning acts, new merchants, games and more, Garry says. He also adds that visitors can enjoy a few new stages too along with the same great food everyone looks forward to.

The Sterling Renaissance Festival is running now through August 15th from 10am to 7pm rain or shine. Tickets start at $34.95 for a single day admission pass and vaccinated individuals do not have to wear a mask.

To learn more visit SterlingFestival.com.