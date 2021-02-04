Steve and Sistina’s Big Game Pizza Showdown

If you’re looking to serve up some pizza this weekend ahead of the big game, Steve and Sistina have some great ideas.

Sistina’s Pizza Roll-ups

Ingredients

1 recipe homemade pizza dough*

2 teaspoons olive oil

2/3 cup pizza sauce (homemade or store-bought)

Italian seasoning or ground basil, to taste

garlic powder, to taste

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup parmesan cheese

60-65 pepperoni slices

optional: extra mozzarella cheese and fresh basil

Directions Preheat oven to 400 degrees Roll pizza dough into a rectangle. Sprinkle dough with sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan and any other cheese of your choice. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Starting with the long end, roll the dough tightly and slice it into 1-inch pieces. You can also roll it and cook it, let it cool and then cut. Bake for 10 minutes or until browned on top.

Steve’s Apple Cheddar Pizza With Walnuts

Steve tested his own pizza making skills with a new recipe featuring something we all know he loves, apples!

Ingredients

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced

salt + pepper to taste

1 tbsp. butter

1 apple, cored and thinly sliced (Braeburn, Fuji, or Honeycrisp work well)

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 large prepared pizza crust

1 c. shredded aged cheddar cheese

2 tbsp chopped walnuts

Directions