Steve and Sistina’s Big Game Pizza Showdown

If you’re looking to serve up some pizza this weekend ahead of the big game, Steve and Sistina have some great ideas.
Sistina’s Pizza Roll-ups
Ingredients
1 recipe homemade pizza dough*
2 teaspoons olive oil
2/3 cup pizza sauce (homemade or store-bought)
Italian seasoning or ground basil, to taste
garlic powder, to taste
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
1 cup parmesan cheese
60-65 pepperoni slices
optional: extra mozzarella cheese and fresh basil
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees
Roll pizza dough into a rectangle. Sprinkle dough with sauce, pepperoni, mozzarella, Parmesan and any other cheese of your choice. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning. Starting with the long end, roll the dough tightly and slice it into 1-inch pieces. You can also roll it and cook it, let it cool and then cut.
Bake for 10 minutes or until browned on top.
Steve’s Apple Cheddar Pizza With Walnuts
Steve tested his own pizza making skills with a new recipe featuring something we all know he loves, apples!
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. olive oil
- 1 large yellow onion, thinly sliced
- salt + pepper to taste
- 1 tbsp. butter
- 1 apple, cored and thinly sliced (Braeburn, Fuji, or Honeycrisp work well)
- 1 tbsp. maple syrup
- 1 large prepared pizza crust
- 1 c. shredded aged cheddar cheese
- 2 tbsp chopped walnuts
Directions
- Heat oil in a large skillet over low heat. Add onion and cook until caramelized, stirring every 5 minutes or so at first and then, as the onions begin to brown, more frequently. This could take from 30 minutes to over an hour, depending on your stove. Season with salt and pepper and remove from heat.
- Preheat oven to temperature indicated on pizza crust package.
- Wipe skillet clean; add butter and melt over medium heat. Once butter has melted, add apple slices and saute for about 10 minutes, or until softened, stirring frequently. Stir in maple syrup and continue cooking until liquid has evaporated. Remove from heat.
- Top pizza crust with caramelized onions, shredded cheese, apples, and walnuts. Bake for time indicated on package or until cheese has melted.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App