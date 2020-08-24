Steve Infanti joins Sistina Giordano as new Bridge Street co-host

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It was announced Monday that Steve Infanti will join Sistina Giordano as the new co-host of Bridge Street starting on Tuesday, September 1st.

Infanti is the 12th co-host of the show, which will enter its 17th season on September 1st. Bridge Street can be seen Monday through Friday at 10 a.m. on NewsChannel 9.

Born and raised in Central New York, Steve loves all things local. He will bring that enthusiasm to Bridge Street, the only locally produced variety program in Central New York.

Please join me in congratulating Steve as he brings his energy, enthusiasm, outstanding work ethic and years of broadcast experience to the only local variety show in town. I look forward to the many exciting things ahead for this outstanding team of Sistina and Steve as they bring fun, excitement, entertainment along with stories that make a difference in our community and resonate with our viewers. William Evans, Vice President and General Manager of WSYR NewsChannel 9

Infanti will continue his role of Sports Director of NewsChannel 9, anchoring sportscasts, as well as anchoring Orange Nation and Friday Night Fever. Steve joined the NewsChannel 9 team in 1999, and was promoted to Sports Director in 2003.