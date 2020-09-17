Steve Makes Apple Dumplings on National Dumpling Day

There's a brand new Burritt Motors Dealership along Route 104 in Oswego and the owners behind it are giving back to the community that has supported them and helped to make the new location possible.

The facility is next door to Burritt Chevrolet Buick, Rt. 104 East, Oswego. In 2017, Burritt purchased the former Shapiro Motors and added Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and RAM franchises to the business.