Steve Makes Apple Dumplings on National Dumpling Day

September 17th is national dumpling day and Steve Infanti attempted to serve up the sweet treat that so many know and love. Enjoy the recipe below.

Ingredients

  • 1-1/2 cups sugar, divided
  • 2 cups water
  • 4 tablespoons butter, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided
  • Pastry for double-crust pie (9 inches)
  • 6 small to medium apples, peeled and cored
  1. Preheat oven to 375°. For syrup, place 1 cup sugar, water, 3 tablespoons butter and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in a saucepan; bring to a boil. Boil 3 minutes; remove from heat.
  2. Mix the remaining sugar and cinnamon. On a lightly floured surface, roll pastry dough to a 21×14-in. rectangle; cut into 6 squares. Place an apple on each square. Fill center of each with 4 teaspoons sugar mixture and 1/2 teaspoon butter. Moisten edges of crust with water; bring up corners over apples, pinching edges to seal. Place in an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish.
  3. Pour syrup around apples. Bake until golden brown and apples are tender, about 45 minutes. Serve warm.

