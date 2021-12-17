Steve & Sistina Serve Up An Ugly Christmas Sweater Pizza

If you’re celebrating ugly Christmas Sweater Day like we are, why not serve up this adorable edible ugly sweater style pizza.

Ingredients:

Pizza dough

Pizza Sauce

Mozarella Cheese (Shredded)

1 red peper cut into strips

1 green pepper

chedder cheese (block)

Pepperoni (big and small)

black olives

Canadian Bacon

1. Roll out pizza dough onto baking sheet

2. Bake 8 minutes at 350 degrees

3. Remove from oven – let cool

4. Add sauce, cheese, peppers black olives, pepperoni etc. and decorate your holiday-inspired pie

5. Cut out decorations as you wish when making your own pizza

6. Bake 4-5 minutes at 350 degrees

7. Enjoy!