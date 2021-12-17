Steve & Sistina Serve Up An Ugly Christmas Sweater Pizza

If you’re celebrating ugly Christmas Sweater Day like we are, why not serve up this adorable edible ugly sweater style pizza.
Ingredients:
Pizza dough
Pizza Sauce
Mozarella Cheese (Shredded)
1 red peper cut into strips
1 green pepper
chedder cheese (block)
Pepperoni (big and small)
black olives
Canadian Bacon
1. Roll out pizza dough onto baking sheet
2. Bake 8 minutes at 350 degrees
3. Remove from oven – let cool
4. Add sauce, cheese, peppers black olives, pepperoni etc. and decorate your holiday-inspired pie
5. Cut out decorations as you wish when making your own pizza
6. Bake 4-5 minutes at 350 degrees
7. Enjoy!