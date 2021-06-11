Stewart’s Shops And The American Red Cross Team Up For ‘Give A Pint Get A Pint’ Campaign

Stewart’s Shops is once again offering a sweet incentive for Red Cross blood donors across New York State. Their Give A Pint, Get A Pint program is back for the sixth year in a row.

During the month of June, presenting donors at blood drives in 26 counties across Upstate New York will receive a voucher for a free pint of Stewart’s Shop’s ice cream or gelato. Those vouchers can be redeemed at any Stewart’s Shops location. The statewide effort is a sweet way to encourage everyone who can give blood to do so, Red Cross Syracuse District Manager Amy Bobbette says.

“It’s harder than anyone would think to get people to come out and donate blood,” she adds. “This year as things have finally opened up, it has been particularly challenging to get enough people to come out and donate. Just as we are getting back to normal, the same is happening for hospitals so the demand for blood is really high. “

Stewart’s partnership with the American Red Cross of central New York is happening all month long. Taking part is easy. To learn more and to make an appointment to donate blood, visit RedCrossBlood.org. To learn more about Stewart’s Shops locations across the state, visit them online as well at StewartShops.com.