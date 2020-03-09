Stickley Museum Holds 120 Years of Craftsmanship

Live Now
Stickley is celebrating 120 years of craftsmanship this year, starting their household name in a factory in Fayetteville. Since then, the factory has been turned into a museum that holds over a century of Stickley furniture collections.

Amanda Clifford, director of The Stickley Museum says the pieces on display are recognizable and show what was designed during important moments in history. “It really shows the depth and breadth of who we are at Stickley,” she said.

The Stickley Museum displays an evolution of their furniture, starting with the timeless Mission Collection, The Colonial Revival, Modern Collection and some contemporary pieces. One of the most popular pieces of furniture on display is the Dalai Lama chair, the chair that was specially made for him when he spoke at Syracuse University in 2012.

The museum is located at 300 Orchard Street, Fayetteville in the Old Stickley Factory, upstairs from the Fayetteville Library. The museum is opened Tuesdays from 9am- 5pm and Saturdays from 10am- 5pm. Visitors can also schedule an appointment by calling 315-637-2278. For more information visit StickleyMuseum.com.

