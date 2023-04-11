(WSYR-TV) — The musical group STOMP is described as being explosive, innovative, provocative, unforgettably unique and it is coming to a stage near you! Sean Perham is here to talk about their upcoming performance at the Landmark Theatre.

Sean Perham is a comedian, drummer, and actor who performs for STOMP. He talks about his experience watching and performing with this group and how it has impacted his career. STOMP is a physically intense show where the performers use everyday household items as musical instruments.

STOMP will perform at the Landmark Theatre this weekend, April 14 through 15. For more information visit NACEntertainment.com or LandmarkTheatre.org/Events.