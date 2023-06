(WSYR-TV) — Dr. Nicole Grassi, the owner of Lumine Dental Aesthetics, talks with Bridge Street about the problems associated with having misaligned teeth.

Dr. Grassi also provided a solution. Invisalign, which is offered by Lumine, is a great product to align your teeth properly and efficiently. If you are interested in getting Invisalign or making an appointment for general dentistry at Lumine, you can visit LumineDental.com.