Governor Cuomo gives daily COVID-19 update
Strategies to Reduce Your Rates With Delmonico Insurance Agency

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Stay-at home orders are still in effect leaving many Americans and Central New Yorker’s forced to stay home. And with nowhere to go, vehicles have been left to sit idly as we reach nearly ten weeks amid COVID-19.

Insurance companies, across the country have been diligently working to help their clients including right here in Central New York. Delmonico Insurance Agency continues to operate at full capacity as they have successfully transitioned to a work-from-home contingency plan. With a focus to support the community, Partner J.D. Delmonico says they are doing whatever it takes to assist clients during this difficult time.

Delmonico also offers strategies that anyone can take to make your insurance as efficient as possible during the pandemic. From defensive driving classes, to vehicle insurance credits amid COVID-19, Delmonico says there is relief out there.

Delmonico Insurance Agency has two locations in Central New York. They are located in Syracuse and Skaneateles. To learn more about how they can help you with your insurance needs call (315) 472- 4242 or visit DelmonicoInsurance.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

