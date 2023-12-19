(WSYR-TV) — Spectrum recently launched the Xumo Stream Box, a new way to stream all your favorite movies and shows, including on NewsChannel 9.

Xumo offers simplified streaming, bringing together live TV with all your favorite streaming apps in one place. With just a few clicks, Xumo Stream Box helps you find exactly what you want to watch faster and easier than before.

One of the most popular features of the Zumo Stream Box is the voice search feature. Instead of having to open each individual app, not knowing where to look for something to watch, Xumo’s voice search aggregates results from Spectrum and streaming apps and provides customers options for how to watch. This allows you to flip through channels without having to keep scrolling and searching for the desired content.

Xumo is also plug and play. You can move it from room to room in your house, or if you go on vacation and have internet access, you can take it with you to watch and stream.

Learn more about Spectrum and the Xumo Stream Box at Spectrum.com.