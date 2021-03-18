Stress-Free Car Shopping At Claycomb Auto Sales

Kandi Livingston Monroe didn’t like the experience she had while shopping for a new vehicle.

“As a woman” she says “you step onto a lot and if you are by yourself as a woman, I feel that they look at us as vulnerable that we can be taken advantage.”

That all changed when Kandi went car shopping at Claycomb Auto Sales in Westmoreland.

“I came here and Sewell just said, ‘hey, whatever you want to look in get in and out of and I’ll toss you the keys if you want to drive something.’ And I absolutely loved it because he left me alone to just look at all the vehicles.”

Now, Kandi is the General Manager at the car dealership, which prides itself in being run by a woman.

“We’ve been in business 29 years and Kandi runs it currently” says owner Sewell Claycomb. “We do 6 to 7 million dollars a year in business.”

Sewell says the experience Kandi first had at the dealership is how he’s always done business. He says it makes all customers – female and male – feel more comfortable as they browse and test drive vehicles.

Claycomb Auto Sales is located at 4795 Route 233 in in Westmoreland. The dealership is open Monday-Saturday and on Sundays by appointment.

