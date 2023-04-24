(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 30 years ago, parents of children with different abilities got together to form a peer-to-peer support network. Over the years that network has evolved until it became Advocates Incorporated. Now Advocates is the largest support service for people of all ages with developmental disabilities, serving over 1000 people.

They are having a “Stroll and Roll” Race on Sunday, May 7th, at Willow Bay Park. The Race Begins at 10 a.m. There is also an online auction with many different packages, and both these events support the organization and those it helps.

Here to tell us more about Advocates Incorporated is Amy Dugliss, their executive director, Chelsea Mc-Clellan, who works on their public relations, and Nicholas Courgi, an ambassador for the organization.

To Learn more about Advocates Incorporated, visit their website at: advocatesincorporated.org or call 315-469-9931. You can also find more information on their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/advocatesincorporated/.