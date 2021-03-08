Students Across New York State Participate in Agriculture Reading Week

For nearly 17 years, New York State has given students the opportunity to learn more about agriculture in ways they can understand. This year, Director Katie Carpenter says that more than 80,000 students across 62 counties will participate in virtual agricultural literacy week activities.

Each year, county-based coordinators help facilitate the program in schools across the region with an agriculture-themed book and an activity to help teach students about the importance of the dairy industry in our community. This year, students will hear from volunteer readers virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Carpenter adds. “Tales of The Dairy Godmother” is this year’s story and will be followed by a personal hands-on activity to teach children how important the dairy industry is for everyone.

New York Agriculture Literacy Week is happening March 15 through the 19th in schools across New York State. To learn more, visit, AGClassroom.org/NY. You can also learn more about the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Madison County online at CCEMadisonCounty.org.