A new study among working parents and the impact of their child’s mental and emotional health shows that not only are they under increased stress but it’s also affecting them at work. Experts warn that there is a pediatric and adolescent crisis when it comes to mental health and our kids, and now it’s bleeding into many as they manage their own work-life balance.

Child and Family Psychologist Dr. Tanya Pellettiere agrees that the issues are more prevalent than ever, but she adds that this is a problem that has been looming for years.

“Here’s one of those situations where the pandemic has put a microscopoe on some of these issues that I think were growing and becoming impactful for families two years ago that now are getting more of a center spotlight,” she says.

One way parents can help to manage the issues their children face can be done by first speaking with their employers.

“What we know is that these things are not typical and they need to be addressed with therapy and care and that means that parents need to feel comfortable having open and flexible conversations with their employers about taking time off and how important these appointments are,” she says.

But it’s easier said than done. Still, even with the nudge to start talking, statistics show that while parents know they should be doing that, many are afraid about their own job security which in turn leads to more issues. Tanya adds that regardless of where anyone stands on the issue, if we don’t do something about it now, the problem will only get worse.

“We have to take a step back and understand that not addressing childrens mental health concerns right now are going to have mental health implications 5, 10 and even 15 years from now,” she says. “If we don’t help kids and families take care of mental health issues when they’re young, it is only going to be a bigger societal issue down the road.”

Tanya works with families in and around Central New York and can help you too. To learn more, visit her on Facebook or contact her through Liberty Post at (315) 425-1004 and Liberty-Post.com.