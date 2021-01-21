Study Edge Helps Meet The Needs of Students Amid COVID-19

Bridge Street
The education system has seen some of its greatest challenges to date due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and one company is stepping in to help students, parents and educators across the country.

Study Edge is a national leader in providing innovative, online educational resources to more than one million students and educators across the country. The company was created in 2011 to help college students thrive, but has since expanded to help students in multiple grade levels.

CEO Ethan Fieldman says that there are a number of ways that we can all help guide students during this difficult time. From online tutoring to tutorials and even just an extra ear for support, students can benefit from a caregiver or parent taking the time to help when they can.

For a minimal fee, parents can also use Study Edge, and Ethan adds that Syracuse University is one of the institutions they work with to help college-students thrive.

To learn more about how Study Edge can help you, visit StudyEdge.com.

