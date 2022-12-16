(WSYR-TV) — The Christmas spirit is all about giving, and that’s exactly what local organizations are doing by teaming up to “stuff a bus” with Christmas toys in support of the Salvation Army’s Christmas Bureau program.

Major Charles Roberts, Syracuse Salvation Army director of county operations, talks about the event and how people can get involved.

If you’re interested in donating toys or making a monetary donation, you can stop by the office at 107 South Main Street in North Syracuse. Stop by before 4:30 p.m. today. There is a donation box to collect toys that will be brought to the event.

The Stuff-A-Bus event itself will take place tomorrow, December 17, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Walmart at 8770 Dell Center Drive in Liverpool. Refreshments will be provided!

You can learn more about the Stuff-A-Bus campaign and more by visiting SASYR.org or centro.org.