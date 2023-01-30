(WSYR-TV) — It can often be hard to strike the perfect balance between fancy and casual. However, it is in fact possible. For a few years now, trends have been drifting toward casual, with streetwear dominating everyday outfits. For men, wearing sneakers with suits is now widely acceptable.

Bridge Street style expert Allison Rose Harrison shared tips on how to style sneakers with suits. For any age, body type, or style, this look is versatile, youthful, and appropriate for all ages.

Allison’s tips are below:

Style everything else down – for example; ditch the tie and maybe switch out the button up for a crew neck tee or sweater.

Separates with sneakers – wearing suit pants and jackets that do not match. Good color combos are: grey and navy, grey and black, brown and navy. Make sure your separates have the same cut. Then add your sneakers!

Good place to start is with minimalist sneakers – like a plain white or canvas shoe, or leather. Also try retro sport shoes, and high tops! A lot of men are now wearing traditional sport sneakers with suits. It is growing on me….

If you don’t know where to start looking – brands like Johnston & Murphy, Cole Haan, Perry Ellis and Converse have good options.

Exceptions: anytime an event is specified as formal or black tie. Formal wear rules are pretty ironclad, but if something is deemed casual, smart-casual, or business casual you can safely wear sneakers!

Get more style tips and tricks by visiting Allison’s website at AllisonRoseHarrison.com.