SU Accepting Nominations For 2022 Unsung Hero Awards

The holiday season brings about a lot of goodwill – but do you know someone who makes a difference in our community — all year long?

Syracuse University needs your help identifying some of these Unsung Heroes in our community, so they can be recognized at SU’s annual MLK celebration in January.

Nominations may be made in any of the following categories:

+Youth/teen from Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Cayuga, or Cortland counties

+Adult from Onondaga, Madison, Oswego, Cayuga, or Cortland counties

+Student at Syracuse University or SUNY-ESF

+Faculty or staff from Syracuse University or SUNY-ESF

If you have someone you’d like to nominate for Syracuse University’s Unsung Hero Awards head over to MLK.SYR.edu through December 15th.