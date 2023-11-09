(WSYR-TV) — Parents might believe that going to college is solely about one’s education, but I’m sure we all know there are plenty of life lessons to be had.

Especially at your local watering hole, and SU alum Adam Lorenzo is saying that the local bar he owned was perhaps his greatest classroom. That’s a big reason why he wrote a book about it titled “All I Need To Know I Learned From My College Bar.”

Adam tells us that the book is great for anyone headed to college, graduated from college or for anyone who can say the word “college.” It isn’t a novel. It’s funny and won’t take you long to read, he shares. Each page is a life lesson Adam learned from owning the bar called Maggie’s Tavern on Marshall Street.

To learn more or get a copy of the book, head to CollegeBarBook.com.