SU Alum Creates ‘Orange Love’ Cupcakes

Alison Riede is a 2004 graduate of Syracuse University who turned a love for art and baking into a ‘sweet’ business.

“I’ve always been interested in baking” says Riede. “When I had my art clubs and stuff back in high school, I would actually bake cupcakes for our meetings and so I kind of realized that baking is a form of art in itself. So cupcakes became my new canvas.”

Riede was an art major at Syracuse. After graduation, she appeared on a Christmas episode of the Food Network show Cupcake Wars. She won the episode.

Now, she runs Sugar Cat Studio in Santa Barbara, California, and creates all sorts of unique cupcakes. She uses wine in many of them. It’s a combination she discovered works well together while working at a California winery.

Riede created an ‘Orange Love’ cupcake in honor of her alma matar. It calls for Chardonnay. “If you’re not a wine drinker, you can just substitute whole milk” she says.

Click here to purchase the cupcake mix directly from Sugar Cat Studio and have it shipped to you. The mix includes all the dry ingredients, so you’ll just have to add the wet ingredients to them.

If you’d like to make it from scratch, Riede shares the recipe. Enjoy!

ORANGE LOVE CUPCAKES (Orange Chardonnay Cupcakes with Orange Mascarpone Frosting)

Cupcake Ingredients:

1 cup granulated sugar

3/4 cup butter, softened

2 eggs

1 tsp pure orange extract

1/2 cup chardonnay

1/4 sour cream

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup self-rising flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

1/4 tsp salt

Cupcake Directions:

1) Preheat oven to 350 F. Line two standard cupcake tins with 15 paper liners.

2) Using a stand or hand mixer, cream together sugar and butter on medium speed in a large bowl.

3) Slowly add in eggs, one at a time, and mix on medium speed until combined.

4) Reduce speed to low and add orange extract, chardonnay, and sour cream.

5) In a separate bowl, combine both flours, baking soda, and salt. Slowly add dry ingredients to wet ingredients, and mix on medium speed until smooth, about 1 minute.

6) Using a large spoon, fill the cupcake liners three-quarters full and bake for 18-20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let cool for 20 minutes.

Orange Mascarpone Frosting Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter, softened

2 ounces (about 1/4 cup) mascarpone cheese

Zest of one orange (reserve some for garnish)

2 tablespoons chardonnay

2 cups powdered sugar

Frosting Directions:

1) With a hand or stand mixer, beat softened butter and mascarpone cheese together on medium speed for 3 minutes.

2) Add orange zest and chardonnay and mix on medium speed until thoroughly combined.

3) Slowly add powdered sugar and beat on low for 1 minute. Gradually increase the speed to high and beat for 3 minutes, until fluffy.

To assemble cupcakes:

Gently pipe each cupcake with Orange Mascarpone Frosting.

Garnish with a sprinkle of orange zest on each cupcake.

Click here to visit Sugar Cat Studio for more great cupcake ideas or to purchase a variety of cupcake mixes.