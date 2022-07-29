(WSYR-TV) — Gabe Honig, a graduate of Syracuse University, is a producer on the ESPN docuseries on Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

‘The Captain’ breaks down Jeter’s early life in Michigan and his hall of fame career in the Big Apple.

Honig discusses the process of getting Jeter to commit to the project, his relationship with the hall of famer, and what he has learned during the filming.

Episodes 5 and 6 air Thursday August 4 at 9 p.m. on ESPN and the finale follows a week later, August 11 at 10 p.m.

You can catch up on the first four episodes by watching on ESPN+.