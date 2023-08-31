(WSYR-TV) — Today is Armed Forces Day at the Great New York State Fair, and Central New York is a proud home to many folks who have served our country. That makes it all the more important to help those brave men and women who protect us.

The VA, Syracuse University and the Syracuse Medical Center will team up in support of Veterans to host a suicide prevention education event at SU Sept. 6.

Co-hosted by the D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University and the Syracuse VA Medical Center, the SPEd Talk – Suicide Prevention Education talk – will feature a resource fair, reception, keynote address, and a panel of those who are or have been impacted by military/veteran suicide.

Lyndsey Hodkinson is in charge of operations at the Syracuse University’s D’Aniello Institute for Veterans and Military Families. Mark Murdock is the executive director of the Syracuse VA Medical Center.

The event is open to the entire Central New York community, and will include a resource fair and address by football player and Army veteran Alejandro Villanueva.

Information can be found at ivmf.syracuse.edu/programs and at va.gov/outreach-and-events.