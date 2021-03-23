SU Art Museum Gets Creative To Celebrate Forever Orange Week

Enjoy an evening crafting and commemorating your love of all things Orange with Syracuse University’s “Orange Experience: Craft a Collage” virtual event.   

The event is happening Tuesday March 23rd at 6pm and you will receive hands-on guidance and real-time tips from Syracuse University Art Museum staff.  You’re encouraged to bring your own printed pictures of your time on campus and invite friends to join in the fun.  

A list of suggested supplies and links to photos to print at home will be included in your email confirmation after signing up. For more information you can click here.

