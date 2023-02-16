(WSYR-TV) — When you talk about Syracuse Basketball legends, you can start with Dave Bing. He went on to a hall-of-fame professional career in the NBA, then to business success with Bing Steel, and then to political leadership as the mayor of Detroit.

The Maxwell School welcomes him back to campus this week to talk about his extraordinary career.

The basketball legend Dave Bing returns to the Orange to uplift the youth, discuss his legacy, and talk about his book “Dave Bing: Attacking the Rim: My Journey from NBA Legend to Business Leader to Big-City Mayor to Mentor.”

Dave Bing credits the education he received in the classroom and his experience on the basketball court with laying the foundation that has carried him through four careers: NBA all-star, steel company founder, mayor of Detroit, and currently, youth mentorship leader. He offers a word of advice: “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can’t do.”

“Attacking the Rim” is available at Amazon.com and the Syracuse University bookstore.