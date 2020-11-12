SU Charity Sports Auction Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Over the last fifteen years, the Charity Sports Auction at Syracuse University has raised more than $500,000 for charities across Central New York. The silent auction consists of sports memorability, Syracuse University items, jewelry, gift baskets and more.

The annual event typically falls in line with the start of the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball season but COVID-19 guidelines have forced the event to happen online this year.

For more information about this year’s auction visit SUCharitySportsauction.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected