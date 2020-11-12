SU Charity Sports Auction Goes Virtual Amid COVID-19

Over the last fifteen years, the Charity Sports Auction at Syracuse University has raised more than $500,000 for charities across Central New York. The silent auction consists of sports memorability, Syracuse University items, jewelry, gift baskets and more.

The annual event typically falls in line with the start of the Syracuse University Men’s Basketball season but COVID-19 guidelines have forced the event to happen online this year.

For more information about this year’s auction visit SUCharitySportsauction.com.