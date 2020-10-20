SU & Friends of Central Library Host Important Community Conversation

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi is widely considered one of the nation’s leading anti-racist voices, helping Americans better understand how embodying anti-racism can cultivate a culture of equity, justice, and inclusion.

“I actually had an opportunity to hear him speak a few years ago and was just really impressed and really just stretched my thinking around these issues through the framework he provided” says Marcelle Haddix, Ph.D., Dean’s Professor in Reading and Language Arts in the School of Education and Co-Director of The Lender Center for Social Justice.

Dr. Haddix is also chair of the Author Selection Committee for Friends of Central Library, which is hosting a community conversation with Dr. Kendi that’s free and open to the public.

The event had been planned for several years, but given COVID-19, organizers opted for a virtual event given the importance of the topic at this time.

“We decided to look at this as an opportunity to have Dr. Kendi engage with the broader Central New York community in a conversation around how to make, how to be anti-racist, how to make anti-racism actionable in terms of our practices as individuals” adds Dr. Haddix.

Dr. Ibram X. Kendi is one of America’s foremost historians and leading antiracist voices, and his New York Times‘ No. 1 best-selling book How To Be An Antiracist was described by the newspaper as “the most courageous book to date on the problem of race in the Western mind.” He was also named one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2020 and has just published a new book, Be Antiracist: A Guided Journal For Awareness, Reflection, and Action.

The community conversation with Dr. Kendi is planned for Wednesday, October 21st starting at 7pm. It’s free to attend, but registration is required to obtain the Zoom link. Following a presentation, Dr. Kendi will participate in a moderated question and answer session with the community.

“At this point, we have about 1400 people who are going to participate but we have unlimited capabilities so anyone who would like to join us we’d love to have you” says Ginny Biesiada, Vice President of Friends of the Central Library.

The event is a partnership between Friends of the Central Library, Syracuse University and others.

Click here to learn more and to register.