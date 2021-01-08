SU Grad Noah Eagle Calls Wild Card Game On Nickelodeon

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are getting the whole family in on game day ahead of the National Football League’s Wild Card game on Saturday January 10th, and a Syracuse University alum is also taking part.

24-year-old Noah Eagle has spent the last few years as the radio voice for the LA Clippers and this weekend he’ll be joined by CBS Sports’ analyst Nate Burleson and 15-year-old Gabriell Neaeh Green of “All That” as part of the big game festivities.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will feature kids-related content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more.

Fans can also take in some of Nickelodeon’s coverage that includes the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants Countdown Special’ and a halftime sneak peek of Kamp Koral:SpongeBob’s Under Years.

To learn more about all the game-day details visit NFLNickPlay.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected