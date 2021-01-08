SU Grad Noah Eagle Calls Wild Card Game On Nickelodeon

CBS Sports and Nickelodeon are getting the whole family in on game day ahead of the National Football League’s Wild Card game on Saturday January 10th, and a Syracuse University alum is also taking part.

24-year-old Noah Eagle has spent the last few years as the radio voice for the LA Clippers and this weekend he’ll be joined by CBS Sports’ analyst Nate Burleson and 15-year-old Gabriell Neaeh Green of “All That” as part of the big game festivities.

The NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon will feature kids-related content and Nick-themed elements throughout, including a special halftime presentation, guest reporters, original on-field graphics, virtual filters and more.

Fans can also take in some of Nickelodeon’s coverage that includes the ‘SpongeBob SquarePants Countdown Special’ and a halftime sneak peek of Kamp Koral:SpongeBob’s Under Years.

To learn more about all the game-day details visit NFLNickPlay.com.