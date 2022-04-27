If you’re looking for a job, Syracuse University has hundreds available, and is hosting a special event for those looking for work.

But the Go Local Career & Vendor Fair, scheduled for Thursday, April 28, also has another goal. It’s to connect local business owners with university leaders, in hopes a business relationship can develop.

The fair is part of SU’s Go Local initiative, which Cydney Johnson, Vice President of Community and Government Relations, says is an “opportunity to open our doors to the local community, inviting in small businesses, employees, our neighbors, and really providing opportunities for the university to make a significant commitment to increase our investment and our spending in the community.”

Johnson says Chancellor Syverud and his team have led the way on the Go Local initiative, helping ensure it makes impactful investments in the local community.

The Go Local Career & Vendor Fair is happening Thursday, April 28 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Oncenter Convention Center in Syracuse.

Click here for more information or to register to attend.