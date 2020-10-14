SU Men’s Basketball Starts Regular Practice Schedule

Clare Crawley and her mix of suitors take center stage in the all-new season of 'The Bachelorette' on ABC.

Taping got off to a rocky start when COVID-19 hit, but fortunately for fans, the show was able to press on and featured Clare and a group of men dating in quarantine. Fortunately, drama, intrigue and dating is already underway as Clare goes looking for love. But the real question is, will she finally find it?