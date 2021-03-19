SU & OCC Partner For Important Economic Meeting – How You Can Take Part

Syracuse University and Onondaga Community College are partnering for a special event featuring the President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

John Williams will participate in a virtual meeting with local business, educational and political leaders to learn about the CNY economy and the impact of the pandemic.

Professor Thomas Barkley from the Martin J. Whitman School of Management at Syracuse University is moderating the event.

“The Federal Reserve Bank of New York historically over the past decade or so has tried to rotate through different areas of its constituent region, so these are regional visits” he says. “This is to get feedback from the lay people, the men in the ground, you know, the grassroots information about what’s happening in Central New York and also for the Fed to give information from their perspective about what’s going on in our region.”

Barkley says the two principle things that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York is involved with in terms of monetary policy: trying to keep unemployment low and reigning in inflation. Both were impacted greatly by the COVID-19 pandemic but are expected to improve in the year ahead.

The ‘Fireside Chat’ with Williams is on Wednesday, March 24th:

1:30 – 1:45 p.m. – Welcome and Introduction from Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud

1:45 – 2:10 p.m. – ‘Fireside Chat’ with Williams and Barkley

2:10 – 2:25 p.m. – Questions and Answers

2:25 – 2:30 p.m. – Thank You and Closing Remarks from Onondaga Community College President Casey Crabill

If you’re interested in being part of the virtual meeting, you can, and it’s free to attend.

Click here to learn more or to pre-register to take part in the virtual event.