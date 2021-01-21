SU Professor Shares Memories Of Teaching President Biden

Did you know that America’s newly inaugurated President, Joseph R. Biden, is a graduate of Syracuse University’s College of Law?

President Biden received a juris doctor in 1968 and is the first SU alum to become President of the United States.

“He was the average law student I would say” recalls Thomas Maroney, who taught Biden at SU. “He was a young adult and, in many ways, just like many of his classmates.”

Maroney remembers teaching Biden in a course called ‘Legislation’ and one particular interaction they had.

“I had an occasion to have a chat with him after one of these classes and we had a long chat just talking about things and government and politics and life, and I went home that afternoon and I told my wife that I’d had a conversation with this student of mine. I’d said he had, as I put it, presence and I said he’s going to be somebody someday and do something.”

Maroney has stayed in contact with Biden over the years. As for watching his former student be inaugurated as President, he says, “It was just wonderful! It was great and exciting and all the silly sounding things you say but it really was.”

