(WSYR-TV) — Sharif Bey is an artist and educator who has used the mediums of ceramics and glass to explore the heritage of Africa and Oceania.

Much of his work throughout the last three decades has taken place right here in Syracuse. This summer, his work has been on display at the Everson Museum in an exhibit called “Facets.”

Sharif, who is also a professor at Syracuse University, calls “Facets” a “mid-career retrospective.” Some of the work in his exhibition spans from the time he was in high school in 1991 to this past spring.

Throughout the time that is being showcased in “Facets,” our country has undergone some great historical benchmarks and events. Sharif’s work is a demonstration of the processing that went on during and after these events.

Looking back, Sharif knew he wanted to be a ceramic artist by age 15. However, he also understood that academia would offer the stability he needed as an artist. Now, Sharif teaches budding art teachers at the Syracuse University.

There’s still time to catch “Facets.” The show continues through this Sunday at the Everson Museum of Art in Downtown Syracuse. For more information, visit Everson.org.